You're invited to the solar eclipse block party

Downtown Jonesborough is ready with plans for an eclipse block party set for that afternoon. Live music, yoga in the park, arts and crafts and face painting are in the works for a fun day for the whole family.

Director for the Main Street Jonesborough Program Melinda Copp said this was doubled as a fun event and an educational opportunity. Jonesborough holds several events throughout the year.

“We thought it would be fun for the community to come on down,” Copp said.

For many people, this will be their first solar eclipse. Washington County Schools will be letting out early for the students and faculty to have a chance for the educational experience of seeing a full solar eclipse and attend the party. The last full solar eclipse seen by the United States was on Feb. 26, 1979. While there have been smaller solar eclipses between then and now, none of them have ever been as full as this one, which will be at 97% totality.

As fun as it will be, be warned, For solar eclipses, NASA strongly recommends protective solar eye wear. Viewers will actually go blind by looking at a solar eclipse while unprotected from its harsh ultra-violent rays. Luckily for the locals, the Johnson City Public Library will be handing out free eye wear.

As for the block party, the Appalachian Celestial Festival will be held between 1- 4 p.m. The protective eyewear will be handed out at the festival too. ETSU professor Dr. Richard Ignace is an astrophysicist who will be giving 5-minute short presentations in the International Storytelling Center. Anyone may come in and out in the intervals when he explains in more detail about the eclipse—what is is, when it happens, how it happens—and he’ll also show off a few materials, such as maps, globes, telescopes and the eclipse’s cultural history.

NASA is also providing a live stream on their website for those who want to watch its continuum across the United States, which will be playing in the International Storytelling Center during the festival.

If you’re not much of a party-goer though, anyone can step out on their front porch and watch the celestial spectacle. The solar eclipse will take place at exactly 2:36 p.m. and will last for only a couple minutes before the sun and moon shift away once again.

All children should be supervised during the event while with their eyewear. Looking through any refractive lens, including cameras, isn’t recommended, as the rays will be magnified through the lens and into the eye. To review the rest of the safety procedures, please visit https://eclipse2017.nasa.gov/safety.

“In a few years, we want people to think back to the solar eclipse and ask, ‘Where were you during the solar eclipse?’” Copp said.

After this solar eclipse, the next total solar eclipse won’t show its face until April 8, 2024, but it will not be seen from Tennessee.