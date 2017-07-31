Soldiers' Home colonel publicly lamented local abuses to the American flag in 1915

"Noting an article in your paper in reference to 'Old Glory' on Science Hill High School, I call your attention to the fact that this is another case of disrespect to the flag on an educational institute in Johnson City.

"At one public school, Martha Wilder, there has been the Stars and Stripes displayed continuously all through storms, wind and rain for the past three months or more.

"If ever there was a time when our National Ensign should be revered and respected, now is it (referencing the First World War). There's not a day or an hour but what we will likely be called upon to compel respect for that for which our flag represents.

"Our noble President (Woodrow) Wilson and new Secretary of State (Robert) Lansing are doing all that wisdom and prayers of the whole nation can do to honorably maintain and preserve our neutrality and rights as a nation."

Sample then mentioned an article that he read from a local newspaper that noted that the American flag was a thing too sacred to be treated with contempt for base purposes.

"I only wish the whole of that article could be read by every school boy and girl in Johnson City and that every day, as is in other cities, our National Emblem will be displayed over all school houses while school is in session and taken down when school is out, according to rules established for that purpose."

The article went on to explain that the American flag came into being at a time when war was being waged for freedom and liberty: "Independence Day, which had just been more enthusiastically celebrated throughout the land than was ever known for many years, when we celebrate for being delivered from the yoke of tyranny.

"This flag stands not alone for those precious godsends in our own country, but for all humanity. It stands for principle that sheds glory up on the battlefields of America.

"There are veterans from battlefields who tread the streets of Johnson City, carrying the scars in the loss of limbs in the defense of that flag. Some of them have seen one comrade shot down after another until the last to prevent 'Old Glory' from trailing in the dirt. With expiring breath, they ran the flag-staff into mother earth, where the fire was so hot and where it remained all through the battle, receiving the fire from both sides. It could not be rescued or captured by the enemy."

"I know one soldier who had the honor of bringing such a flag off the field. Understand this, these veterans do not talk with the 'soft pedal' when they see that flag being misused and the people failing to respect it.

"One morning last May, the veterans of the Mountain Branch Home, who went downtown early were surprised to find the stores and hotels profusely decorated with 'Old Glory.' Such a site had never been seen by the oldest inhabitant of the Soldiers Home. One veteran said, 'by gingo, Uncle Sam has declared war against Germany.'

"On further investigation, it was discovered that all of this display of the flag was owing to the fact that the 'Junior Order of Workingman of Tennessee' were holding their annual convention in Johnson City. The dazzling display continued for three days."

On May 13, the following appeared in the Johnson City Staff newspaper: "Johnson City is proud of a handsome flag raised by the workingman over the handsome Science Hill High School building."

Then again, on July 5, 1915, the following was published in the Staff: "Hats off to the flag," said one soldier. "The greatest tribute I ever saw paid to the Stars & Stripes was not on American soil. When the ancient and honorable artillery landed at Liverpool on his visit to England in 1896, the line of march was crowded with over 100,000 persons.

"When we unfolded ‘Old Glory,’ we were struck was surprised at the cheers, which went up from these English people. As we marched along, every man from the Prince of Wales to his lowest bootblack took off his hat while the Stars and Stripes passed by. I'd like to see that happen once in Boston or New York before I die. We veterans at the National Home would like to see it happen in Johnson City before we pass on.

"Now, that beautiful flag, presented by the Junior Order and hoisted to the mast-head of the flagstaff by those two beautiful girls on Wednesday, May 12, 1915, had never been lowered or taken down since that date, and all through Independence Day, it hung at half-mast, a mess of rags and it is still there. What a disgrace and that too over an educational institution.

"On Independence Day, not a schoolhouse had a flag out, not a newspaper, of which there were two, the Comet and the Staff. Gentlemen, show your colors; don't just preach patriotism, practice it.

"On that day, all the flags that were out in Johnson City could be counted on your digits. Yet, the July 6 Staff said, ‘Many of the residents in the city were beautifully decorated in the American colors, many of the front porches being draped in large streamers. Some of the business houses also were patriotic enough to hand out an American flag in honor of the day.’

What is the proper respect for the flag? According to ‘Sample, "It should not be hosted before sunrise and not allowed to remain up after sunset. At ‘retreat,’ sunset, civilian spectators should stand at attention and uncover during the playing of the ‘Star Spangled Banner.’ Military spectators were required by regulation to stand at attention and give the military salute.

"When the national colors are passing by in a parade, or in review, the spectator should, if walking, halt and if sitting arise and stand at attention. When the flag is flown at half mast, it is a sign of mourning; it should be more suited to full staff at the conclusion of the funeral.

"In placing the flag at half mast, it should first be forced into the top of the staff and then lowered to position and preliminary to lowering from half staff, it should first be raised to the top. On Memorial Day, May 30, the flag should fly at half staff from sunrise to noon and full staff from noon to sunset."

A big "thank you" is in order to the late Col. James Sample for his concern about the reverence for "Old Glory" that took place a little over a century ago.

Question for my readers: Look at my yesteryear photo and see if you can figure out whether the flag is going up in the morning or coming down in the afternoon. Hint: the majestic old school building once faced to the west.

Reach Bob Cox at boblcox@bcyesteryear.com or www.bcyesteryear.com.