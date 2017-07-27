Korean War veterans honored on 64th anniversary of Armistice signing

Some wore mementos from their service. Some came in wheelchairs and others on walkers.

But they had one thing in common — they served their country. And Thursday was a day to honor them, regardless of the drenching rain that fell from the sky.

For the first time, Mountain Home National Cemetery held a special ceremony to honor the living and remember the dead who served in the three-year Korean War. It’s often called the “forgotten war,” although 1.8 million American men and women served in Korea and 36,575 died there.

The ceremony was held on the 64th anniversary of the Korean War Armistice.

When the Armistice was signed, South Korea was free, and eventually American soldiers returned home. But there was no grand welcome when they arrived.

“Compared to the different wars, theirs was a different kind of homecoming,” said Jeny Walker, cemetery director. “These guys didn’t come home to confetti, to parades, nor did they come home to times when they were spit on like Vietnam (soldiers).

“Americans just wanted to move on. You, our Korean War veteran, deserved better. Here in America, no war should ever be forgotten and no veteran should ever be overlooked,” she said.

Not everyone came home.

More than 36,000 died, and there are 7,910 soldiers still missing in action. Locally, 14 military members are still missing in action or listed as a prisoner of war.

“The war in Korea was a victory. Fifty million South Koreans live in freedom and love the United States because of you,” Walker told the veterans. “That’s your legacy.”

For the most part, the veterans being honored were dry under a canopy set up for the event as others’ roles kept them standing in the rain. The Kingsport Fire Department’s honor guard attended to pay tribute to the veterans, as did two Johnson City police officers. Members of the Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter 979 presented the colors.