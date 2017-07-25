A native of Scott County, VA he had lived in Carter County since 1977 and was the son of the late Lendsay and Virgie Grove Gardner. He retired as a Communications Office Manager for United Telephone. Ralph was a member of Immanuel Baptist Church where he had served as treasurer, deacon, trustee and Sunday school Teacher. He was a former member of the Kiwanis and the Unicoi Masonic Lodge #681. Ralph was a U.S. Navy veteran of World War II. He participated in Meals on Wheels for twenty years and was very active in the community. Ralph enjoyed travelling.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Macel Snell Gardner in January, 2016 and a brother, Kermit Gardner. Those left to cherish his memory include nieces, Kathy Gregory, Johnson City, TN and Sharon Martin, Ft. Lauderdale, FL and nephew, Jeff Elliott, Jacksonville, FL. Several other nieces and nephews also survive.

A service to honor the life of Mr. Ralph Slemp Gardner will be conducted at 2:00 P.M. Thursday, July 27, 2017 in the Sunset Chapel of Hathaway-Percy Funeral and Cremation Services with Rev. Travis Biller officiating. The family will receive friends at the funeral home from Noon – 2:00 P.M. on Thursday prior to the funeral service. Interment will follow the funeral service in Happy Valley Memorial Park. Active pallbearers will be selected from family and friends. Honorary pallbearers will be Harold Lingerfelt, Judge Arden Hill and his Church family. Military honors will be accorded by the Carter County Honor Guard.

Those who prefer memorials in lieu of flowers may make donations to Immanuel Baptist Church, 205 Hunter Avenue, Elizabethton, TN 37643. Online condolences may be sent to the family and viewed by visiting our website at www.hathawaypercy.com . Hathaway-Percy Funeral and Cremation Services is serving the Gardner family. Office: 9423) 543-5544.