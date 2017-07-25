Charles “Charlie” E. McKinney

Charles was born on July 3, 1960 to the late Clarence “Buckwheat” McKinney and Edna Jean McKinney. Charles attended Science Hill High School and East Tennessee State University where he was a member of Omega Psi Phi. He was employed by and retired from The Bud Company after many years of service.

In addition to his father, Charles was preceded in death by his son James Alexander Hill Jr.

He is survived by his loving wife, Beatrice Lynne McKinney of the home, daughters Carmen Brown, Toi Williams and Ling Wilson; mother Edna Jean McKinney; brothers Robert H. McKinney, Jeffery N. McKinney, and Kenneth A. McKinney; grandchildren Ashlee, Gavin, Christian and Odera Hill; great-granddaughters Nilaja and Anijah; and several nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews.

Charlie was and will always be remembered as a man who enjoyed life filled with music, family, friends and best of all conversation. Charles was a man of many names, Mac Daddy, Oldest and Chuck to name a few, but the one he came to love best was “Papa”.

A memorial service will be held at Birchette Mortuary on July 28, 2017 at 7:00 PM. Visitation will be from 5:00 PM to 6:00 PM at Birchette Mortuary prior to the service.

Professional Services provided by Birchette Mortuary, 219. E. Millard Street, Johnson City, TN, (423) 926-6013.

www.birchettemortuary.com/