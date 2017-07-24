Science Hill tops in Cats & Dogs tournament

One of 10 teams at the Cats & Dogs tournament in Oak Ridge, the Hilltoppers captured first place with a team score of 296.

Sean Anderson showed the way for SHHS by shooting 72. Gavin Nickels and Tarun Hoskere were a stroke behind with 73s, Caleb Gonzalez shot 78 and Carter Counts closed out the ’Toppers’ effort with an 80.

Playing individually for Science Hill were Zach Steward (76), Jacob Oakley (77) and Ross Boehling (78).

The Hilltoppers’ closest team competitor was Signal Mountain at 304. CAK placed third with a 315.

Science Hill’s boys and girls will be in action at the Morristown Invitational, set for Aug. 7-8.