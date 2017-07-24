Elizabethton roughs up Pulaski, 15-4

The Twins pounded out 14 hits, with Jose Miranda going 4-for-5 with three runs, a homer and three RBIs. T.J. Dixon drove in three runs, homered and scored three times as well in a 3-for-5 effort.

Adding two hits apiece for the West-Division frontrunners were Ariel Montesino (2 runs, 2 walks) and Shane Carrier. J.J. Robinson ripped a two-run homer during the fifth.

From the hill for the Twins, Ryley Widell held Pulaski, which slipped into second place in the East, to one run and two hits over 3 2/3 frames. Moises Gomez (2-1) went the remaining 5 1/3 innings, giving up three runs and striking out nine.