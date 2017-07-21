Graffiti cleanup planned for weekend

The unsolicited drawings, paintings and tags are a consistent issue on Lynn Street, which separates West Walnut Street businesses and the Tree Streets neighborhood.

“The businesses are plagued with graffiti pretty much nonstop,” said Patty Estes, who is part of the Southside Neighborhood Association and who helped organize a cleanup day scheduled next weekend.

“We’re trying to remedy, and hopefully improve and stop some of the graffiti” along Lynn Street, she said. “It’s pretty significant back there.”

Estes said graffiti covering the skateboard shop on West Walnut isn’t what the neighborhood is concerned about. It’s the gang-style graffiti, vulgar language and those sorts of paintings. Some of the works are proudly signed by the artists, one of whom goes by Dizzy and another who goes by Hugo.

While some of the work is appealing, the problem is it’s unsolicited and painted onto private and public property. Hardly any surface is spared. There is graffiti on buildings, utility poles, utility boxes, business trash dumpsters and residential trash cans.

“We did an alley cleanup a few months ago ... we’re trying to work along with the businesses to beautify that area,” Estes said. Businesses will supply the paint and Estes and other volunteers will do the work.

“It’s just frustrating,” she said. “The business owners want to keep it looking better and the (residential home owners) backing up to that aren’t happy because of the appearance.”

Becky Haas, community crime prevention coordinator for the Johnson City Police Department, works with neighborhood associations to find ways to help get things like unwanted graffiti under control.

She produced a graffiti prevention brochure that gives tips on how to discourage taggers.

One of the most effective ways to control the problem is to remove graffiti as soon as possible. Here are other tips provided in the brochure:

• Make the area as difficult as possible for taggers to access blank walls;

• Plant shrubs or thorny bushes at the base of walls and fences;

• Plant vines to cover larger blank areas;

• Add or improve lighting around homes or businesses;

• Install surveillance cameras and post signs warning about the technology as a deterrent; and

• Use graffiti-resistant coatings on walls which allows for easier cleanup.

To remove graffiti, paint over it quickly, within 24 hours if possible; use a chemical agent to remove unwanted paintings; and power-wash walls and fences.

Haas said graffiti removal is the responsibility of the property or business owner. She suggested reporting graffiti to the police as soon as possible and form a neighborhood watch association. She said when graffiti is removed in less than 72 hours of its being found the chance of its being repeated decreases.