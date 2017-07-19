State Dept. of Revenue charges skate center owner with tax evasion

Nellis Randolph Medley, 2023 Sundale Road, was taken into custody Tuesday and immediately released on $25,000 bond.

A Washington County grand jury indicted Medley on two counts of falsification of tax returns, two counts of tax evasion and two counts of theft over $10,000 but less than $60,000.

According to court documents, the ill-reported tax information involved two businesses Medley owns — Johnson City Family Skate Center and Hot Wheels Family Skate Center in Greeneville.

The presentment, returned by the grand jury July 12, accused Medley of falsifying the Johnson City skating business’ tax returns between January 2013 and December 2015. Investigators said Medley failed to pay $48,714.98 in taxes to the state in connection with the skating business on West State of Franklin Road.

The document also accused Medley of falsifying tax returns for a Greeneville skating rink between February 2014 and December 2015. The amount he was accused of keeping from the state on those returns was $15,101.85.

Medley will appear in Washington County Criminal Court for his arraignment later this month.