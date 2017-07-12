Downtown Day Center work on track

A $1 million federal grant from the Health Resources and Services Administration received by ETSU’s College of Nursing Family Practice Network is funding the project. The College of Nursing has been serving local the homeless for more than 25 years and has been operating the center at 202 W. Fairview Ave. since 2005.

Director Jennifer Whitehead has said she expects the center will increase the availability of resources by more than 400 percent.

“They've completed laying the plumbing, pouring the concrete slab and most of the metal framing for the building,” she said. “The next step is to start putting on the roof and gutter system. As of yesterday the city started working on moving our water main to the new position at the street level.”

She added, “We are still on schedule for move in mid- to late December.”

Officials broke ground on the new construction in February between West Fairview Avenue and West Unaka Avenue.

The new building is projected to be twice the size of the current one, with a full-time health care clinic open to the public, a significantly larger kitchen and three handicap-accessible showers open to homeless individuals.

During an average year, the center’s staff records more than 11,000 visits, including more than 300 primary care appointments and nearly as many mental health appointments. ETSU officials believe the new facility will see a 150 percent increase in the number of homeless individuals being served.