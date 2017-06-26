Oviedo, JC edge Mets

Oviedo (1-0) and Fabian Blanco, who worked the last three innings for his first save, yielded the Mets three hits apiece.

Brady Whalen (sacrifice fly) and Carlos Rodriguez (single) each drove in a run in the sixth inning, putting the Cards up 2-0.

Rodriguez led a seven-hit JC attack with a 2-for-4 showing. Chase Pinder and Irvin Wilson each batted 1-for-3 with a walk while Wadye Ynfante had a double and a run.

The Mets had the bases loaded with one out in the eighth, but got just one run off Blanco.

Johnson City and Kingsport wrap up their three-game series today. Action starts at 11 a.m.