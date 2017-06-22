Blountville man struck by car while eluding police, suffers serious injuries

Police said a vehicle was stopped near the intersection of North Roan and Old Stage Road about 1:38 p.m. on suspicion of driving under the influence. While the driver was being investigated, the back seat passenger, Michael Neil McCann, 42, 151 Valley Drive, Blountville, ran from the car.

As McCann was running across North Roan, police said he was struck by a Kia Soul that was traveling south.

Police said McCann was transported to Johnson City Medical Center for treatment.

An investigation is being conducted by the Tennessee Highway Patrol, and a parallel investigation is being conducted by the Johnson City Police Traffic Crash Reconstruction Team.