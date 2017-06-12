Dr. W.J. Matthews marked an impressive half-century of medical practice in city

"Dr. Matthews, the day before, celebrated his 50th anniversary of active medical practice in Johnson City and Washington County. It marked the half-century turn in a career, which had been instrumental in founding the city's modern medical organization.

"In recognition of his service, the Tennessee Medical Association elected him to veteran membership at its annual convention at Memphis the previous week, and he was named to a similar place in the county society, which he once headed as president for a four-year term.

"Announcements of his honorary standings were made at a luncheon given in his honor by the Tri-County Association at the John Sevier Hotel. Discounting the literally thousands of babies he had delivered and the countless cases he had attended to in his 50 years of making day and night calls when needed, Dr. Matthews, who turned 75 on May 21, recalled an imposing list of facts concerning his career. A writer for the paper captured this information.

"Since his graduation from the College of Physicians and Surgeons, now a part of the University of Maryland at Baltimore, on April 18, 1892, the doctor had lived and practiced in Johnson City.

"Matthews, who retained an active practice from his office in the Hamilton Bank Building on East Main Street, was honorary staff member at the Appalachian Hospital and was beginning his 40th year as surgeon for the Southern Railway, a position he had held since the death of Dr. E.S. Miller, father of Horace and Walter Miller, well-known Johnson Citians, and the late Frank S. Miller.

"The tall white-haired physician, with Dr. E.T. West, Dr. Harry Miller, E.A. Long and C.J. Broyles, founded Johnson City's first hospital, which was originally located on Fairview Avenue.

"Three years later, they moved it to the property of Mayor Cy Lyle, a large brick house on East Chilhowie Avenue, until they promoted enough interest to build the Appalachian Hospital building on Boone between Myrtle and Tacoma avenues. Dr. Matthews impressively served as its head for 13 years before he resigned the presidency.

"The doctor was forced to stop making night calls and childbirths after an illness that inflicted him the previous year. Soon, he resigned as city physician, a position that he had held for quite a number of years. Beginning in his earliest days of practice, he was physician for the Johnson City Foundry and Machine Company for an impressive 25 years.

"Dr. Matthews said he had gotten the "cart before the horse" in his college graduations – enrolling as a student at Milligan College in 1887 and coming here from his native home at Barboursville, KY. He soon became impatient to rekindle his medical studies so he enrolled in a medical school in Baltimore, where he graduated in 1892.

"After graduation, Dr. Matthews came back to Johnson City and began medical practice. It was then that he decided he wanted to finish his college work, so he impressively walked to Milligan about once a week to complete examinations for a Bachelor of Science degree, which he received in 1894, two years after he became an M.D.

"The doctor did post-graduate work at John Hopkins Hospital, Baltimore and at Lankenau in Philadelphia, Pa.

"Dr. Matthews is the father of Mrs. R.N. Dosser of Johnson City, Mrs. Shelby C. Stanley of San Antonio, Texas, and William Matthews of St. Louis, Mo."

The physician's account is certainly a remarkable one.

