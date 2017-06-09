Whistle Stop Deli & Catering: Road Food Done Right

U.S. Highway 23 is about 20 miles or so of asphalt spaghetti draped up, across and over the peaks and hollers of the Appalachians at the Tennessee-North Carolina border. This road has more hairpin turns, dips and swoops per mile than any other highway I know of, all of it dusted with a barest minimum of guardrails.

My dining partner’s driving skills had this rattlesnake of a highway easily tamed and soon brought us to Whistle Stop Deli & Catering, just outside of the town of Unicoi, Tennessee.

We’d heard about this epicurean gem from our friend the Carnivore, who found Whistle Stop Deli’s selection of Amish and meats and cheeses a good source for his artisan-class sandwich creations. The day we were there, proprietor Wanda Taylor and her two assistants were back in the Whistle Stop’s well-appointed kitchen, each one coming out front in turn to greet and serve the public. The Whistle Stop Deli has a well-established customer base; several of my fellow patrons knew Taylor and staff by their first name, and got a “The usual for you?” in return.

Whistle Stop Deli is well-known for their sandwiches both hot and cold, and for their daily special plate lunches.

In addition, Taylor & Co. are skilled bakers, producing a wide variety of breads, cakes, pies, cookies and what have you, either plain or filled. These scrumptious offerings are on sale out front, along with bulk sales of the meats, the cheeses, and a selection of condiments to make your purchase that much more special.

As it was early afternoon, my dining partner and I decided that sandwiches would be suitable for our repast. I picked the Whistle Stop Deli’s Pub Sub ($7.99) with a fountain drink ($1.99) while my partner ordered one of their classic Reuben sandwiches ($8.99) and added a large-sized iced tea ($1.59).

As our sandwiches were being made to order, we lingered over the display cases out front, my partner looking at the cakes and pies while I perused the meat and cheese case. As Wanda brought out our lunch fare, my dining partner added a slice of carrot cake ($4.99) for her and a pecan pie wedge ($3.99) for me. My add-on to our purchases was an eight-ounce bottle of spicy Pennsylvania Dutch mustard ($4.99). Purchases in hand, we decided to bypass Whistle Stop Deli’s dining pavilion and head for home.

Having purchased a bag of “organic” kettle-cooked potato chips in Waynesboro, our Whistle Stop Deli lunch turned into a feast. My dining partner enjoyed her Reuben sandwich; multiple layers of thin-sliced corned beef topped with aged Swiss cheese and sauerkraut, all served on thick scratch-made slices of Whistle Stop’s sourdough bread with some spicy brown mustard.

I was very pleased with my Pub Sub, a quarter pound of ground beef grilled to order and served on a homemade hoagie bun with grilled onions, tomato, lettuce, Swiss cheese and a squirt of that Pennsylvania Dutch mustard I’d bought. Each bite was positively luxurious and definitely worth lingering over. The mildly salty kettle chips made a nice counterpoint to the savory beef, onion and cheese, matching the mustard’s sharp tang.

Main course over, it was time for dessert.

My dining partner’s carrot cake was long on carrot but short on moisture. My partner said this was no big deal, that it could be due to the cake’s being previously sliced and placed in the display case. My pecan pie was delicious, the filling and pecans excellent and flavorful. The pie crust could have been lighter, maybe exchanging the vegetable shortening for lard as my dining partner’s Mamaw did in her pie crust.

Whistle Stop Deli & Catering is a great place to stop by and have a bite, or call ahead and pick up your take-out order. In addition, Taylor and her team cater parties, get-togethers and meetings, serving up specialty desserts and party trays. Their motto is “You name it, we can make it.”

Sound like a challenge to you?

Whistle Stop Deli & Catering

110 Howard Gouge Road

Unicoi, Tennessee

743-0877

Tue – Thu 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Fri – Sat 9 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Available on Facebook

Credit cards accepted