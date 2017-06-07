Johnson City police: Erwin woman intentionally used vehicle to ram another

About 2 p.m., police went to the crash scene at North State of Franklin Road and Greenline Road and found Jordan Treadway, 20, 1037 7th St., Erwin, in an argument with other driver.

Police said in a news release Treadway unsuccessfully tried to get the driver of the other vehicle to pull over. When the driver refused, she used her vehicle to hit the other vehicle so the driver would have to stop.

As police arrested Treadway, she tried to pull away and refused their commands to calm down.

She was charged with aggravated assault, domestic aggravated assault, disorderly conduct and resisting arrest. She was held in the Washington County Detention Center on $51,500 bond awaiting a Sessions Court appearance set for today.