Police: Woman intentionally used vehicle to strike another

According to a news release from the Johnson City Police Department, Jordan Treadway, 20, 1037 7th St., Erwin, was charged with aggravated assault, domestic aggravated assault, disorderly conduct and resisting arrest.

According to the release, officers responded about 2 p.m. to a crash at the intersection of North State of Franklin and Greenline roads. When officers arrived, they saw people in a verbal argument. Officers learned from the people that the incident was not a traffic crash, but an intentional act.

During the course of the investigation, it was discovered Treadway attempted to get the driver of the other vehicle to pull over but was unsuccessful. When the driver refused, Treadway reportedly used her vehicle to hit the vehicle they were in so they would have to stop.

Police said that as Treadway was being placed in custody, she tried to pull away from officers and refused verbal commands to calm down. She was ultimately arrested without further incident and transported to the Washington County Detention Center, where was being held on $51,500 bond. Her arraignment was set for Wednesday afternoon in Washington County General Sessions Court.