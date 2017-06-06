Otters take first game of season

Sam Jenkins scored in the seventh minute Tuesday night and the Otters held on to beat Peachtree City MOBA 1-0 in a Premier Development League soccer game at Kermit Tipton Stadium.

“It was definitely a relief,” said Jenkins, an Englishman who plays at Carson-Newman. “It was what we set out to do. Luckily we got a few corners and then capitalized on one. It was a brilliant feeling, finally. It was nice to see the work pay off.”

Jenkins’ goal came on a header off a corner kick from Conner Haney. It was the first goal of the season for the Otters, who had been held scoreless in their first three games.

“Part of what we talked about pregame was the first 10 minutes, if we can punch a goal in, it changes everything,” Otters coach David Strickland said. “In the end it was enough. I thought we put in a good game and now we’re off and running.”

Playing at home for the first time, the Otters improved to 1-3. Peachtree City fell to 0-4-1.

Otters goalkeeper Torge Wiedenroth, a native of Germany who plays at Reinhardt University, earned the shutout in every sense of the word, making several difficult saves.

He stopped a point blank shot in the 57th minute and was tested again in the 72nd minute when he made a solid save on a well struck shot and then managed to leap and tip another shot from the rebound over the crossbar.

With Peachtree City pressing and getting more and more chances to score in the final 10 minutes, Wiedenroth stopped everything the opposition threw at him.

“He had some great saves,” Strickland said. “He was absolutely stellar. That’s the way he’s been in training. He’s not had a missed step all season.”

The Otters almost got another goal in the 66th minute when Charlie Machell curled a free kick around the defensive wall from just outside the penalty area. Peachtree City goalkeeper Will Meyer made a diving stop.

“Now it’s time to go and celebrate,” Strickland said.

The contest was the first of a four-game homestand for Tri-Cities, which will play host to the SC United Bantams, which beat the Otters 1-0 in the season opener, on Saturday.