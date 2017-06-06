Fleet Feet Downtown Mile boasts star-studded field

The Downtown Mile is presented by The Goose Chase and will feature three different races beginning at 7 p.m. with the kids dash. That will be followed by the open mile race at 7:30, then comes the Fleet Feet Elite race at 8.

“Karen Hubbs and the Goose Chase have done a great job of promoting this event and making it a celebration of National Running Day,” said We Run Events co-owner Hank Brown, who will be timing the race. “Road miles are getting harder and harder to find nowadays and it gives the usual runner on the roads of either a 5K or a 10K to know how fast they can run a mile. It will be a unique event.”

The elite race will be a quick race as these runners have vast years of experience and are quite fast. The elite race features former University of Tennessee runner Austin Whitelaw, former University of California-Berkley runner Collin Jarvis and former Milligan standout Christian Brewer.

Whitelaw and Jarvis both have sub-14:00 5K personal bests to their name, amongst other great accomplishments in their collegiate careers. Brewer made the NAIA National Championships on multiple occasions while at Milligan and has a number of All-American statuses to his name in the outdoor 1,500-meter run and indoor mile.

Boone, North Carolina native Ryan Woods will also make an appearance. Woods was an All-American in the 5K for N.C. State in 2002 with an eighth-place finish in a field that included five future Olympians.

“Since this is a first-year event, we’re hoping to get a good turnout,” said race director Karen Hobbs. “The obvious goal is keep growing and attract runners from all around the Southeast. Johnson City was voted the ‘Runningest City in the United States’ in 1984 by Runner’s World magazine, so we’re trying to get back to that level again.”

The race will also feature a few local road racing standouts with Brinson Milhorn, Evan Adams and Stephanie Place. Both the men’s and the women’s races will feature $350 prize purses ($200 for first place, $100 for second, and $50 for third).

The course will begin on Main Street, make a turnaround on Water Street, go down Buffalo and eventually finish at the starting point on Main Street. The course has a net elevation gain of three feet, so every race will be lightning quick. This is the perfect event to have a personal best time in a road mile.