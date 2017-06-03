There's no summer vacation at a busy Barter Theatre

• “The Savannah Sipping Society” (comedy): Based on the lives of four Southern women, this play focuses on newly forged friendships and what it means to let your hair down and a have little fun. Happy hour has begun, and these women need a break from all the chaos. Though unlikely to get along, these women find a connection in their differences. Randa is a perfectionist and workaholic; Dot is still coping with her husband’s recent demise; Marlafaye is a country-to-the-bone Texan gal; and Jinx, the fireball of them all, is a life coach and offers her advice for these women. Together they make sense of their world and forget what there is to do and live for a change. “The Savannah Sipping Society” shows through Aug. 12.

• “The Cottage” (comedy): This play is a not-so-romantic comedy. The theme: deceit and brutal honesty. Six people are joined together in one cottage where secrets become open. Spouses call out affairs and secret lovers, and questions must be answered about the pregnant women, the lovers, the alcohol and the married couples. The real state of affairs soon becomes hilariously uncovered in such close quarters. The truth may even set them free. “The Cottage” shows through Aug. 12.

• “Mike Mulligan and His Steam Shovel” (kids/action): As a musical for kids, this story tells about Mike Mulligan and his beloved steam shovel, Mary Anne. As technology booms, old Mary Anne and Mike are out of a job. After searching for a place to work, they find a project in the little town of Popperville, where they need Mike and Mary Anne to dig a new basement for its new City Hall. Based on tradition’s ties with society, and a story of hard work and determination, an interesting play is molded for children and adults. The biggest and most expensive solution is not always the best, a timeless lesson for people of all ages. “Mike Mulligan and His Steam Shovel” plays from June 6-24.

• “Footloose: The Musical” (comedy/drama): “Footloose” has become a near-classic on the stage. The music and dancing transcend the mere nostalgia of the ’80s soundtrack. “Footloose” is about being an outsider, having that feeling when people assume by what they perceive about other people. Though young, bold and always a little reckless, these teens learn to come together and let loose the energy that is life and self-recognition. “Footloose: The Musical” plays through Aug. 12.

• “Leaving Iowa” (comedy): After the death of the main character’s father, this play becomes a tribute to families and family vacations. What starts out as a somber father-son road trip becomes a series of flashbacks of the father’s childhood memories. He remembers the road trips he used to spend as a child with his father, between the good times and the stress-filled ones. This play brings the audience back to the humor that comes with spending that much time in a small space with the family — the cramped feeling, the boredom, the laughter, the fights, the love. It’s what make vacations memorable: being together in an ever-busy world. The memories we remember are what makes these vacations worth it all. “Leaving Iowa” shows from June 10-Aug. 13.

• “Cinderella” (kids/romance/drama): The classic Disney princess returns to the stage. The Barter Players will be showing “Cinderella” for those of all ages, especially the little princes and princesses in the audience. From the horrid stepsisters, to the glass slippers, Fairy Godmother, the handsome prince and, of course, the magic of the rags-to-riches story, “Cinderella” is a classic. The show plays from June 27-July 15.

• “The Neverending Story” (kids/action): Storytime has always been a personal favorite before bedtime, but this play takes on every kid’s dream of becoming a part of the story. Once Bastian discovers a strange book, he suddenly finds himself as a character in the adventures told. Dragons, danger and heroes are everything he finds them to be, and he soon comes to learn that only he can save his new friends. “The Neverending Story” shows from July 18-Aug. 5.