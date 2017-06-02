JCP Week in Review, June 2

Parents, teachers and a handful of students took to the podium Thursday night with requests to keep two Gray School teachers — public education instructor and coach Jennifer Taylor and drama and music instructor Stacia Howard. Director Kimber Halliburton has sole authority to remove or replace the teachers, and those in attendance spoke directly to her as they requested the school system keep the two teachers, referred to as passionate and dedicated professionals.

Ben Trout, father of a student, ended his statement by saying, “That’s something that’s missing so much in our world of education today.”

To find out more about the situation, read Jessica Fuller’s article in the Johnson City Press or here at johnsoncitypress.com.

Defense attorneys in a double-homicide capital case asked a judge Thursday to boot prosecutors off the case because they helped the defendant find an attorney during his police questioning.

The two counts of first-degree murder against Eric Azotea, 45, stem from the shooting deaths and partial dismemberment of Arthur Gibson and Amber Terrell on Jan. 7, 2015. The two went missing that day, and authorities eventually tracked their last known location to Azotea’s residence at 135 Woodland Drive.

Their bodies, partially dismembered and burned, were found in the crawl space under Azotea’s home, according to state prosecutors and law enforcement.

At question now is whether the prosecutors in the case acted inappropriately during Azotea’s questioning. He reportedly repeatedly asked for representation, and prosecutors attempted to contact attorneys from the District Attorney’s office on his behalf, hoping they could talk to Azotea. They could not do so without being appointed to the case, and prosecutors were told to speak to the public defender’s office.

Because of all of that, according to the defense motion, the district attorney general’s office should be disqualified by interjecting itself into the investigation by attempting to secure an attorney for Azotea so he would give a statement to investigators, which makes them “necessary witnesses in the case.”

To find out how this all plays out, follow Becky Campbell’s articles in the Johnson City Press, or on our website.

The biggest news of the week is Donald Trump’s decision to remove the U.S. from the Paris climate agreement on Thursday, and just hours before he made that decision, Tennessee Sen. Bob Corker sat down with the Johnson City Press for an hourlong interview covering a broad range of pertinent political affairs.

Quick to publicly withhold judgement on the White House’s alleged scandals, Corker appears to have secure access to the president’s ear.

“We have a very warm relationship. I’ve never dealt with a more embracing administration,” Corker said.

To find out what our Senator had to say about the Paris agreement, the health care debate, and his relationship with Trump and his cabinet, read Zach Vance’s article online.

To wrap things up, we want to remind you that it’s Blue Plum weekend in Johnson City. Plenty of activities, music, and good fun to be had downtown, so head that way this evening and tomorrow and enjoy all the weekend has to offer.

We have a Guide to Blue Plum on our website, and you can find all the pertinent info there. What to do, where to go, and when it’s all happening. Have a great weekend!