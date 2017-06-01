Two charged following report of assault

According to a police department news release, officers located the woman involved, Jalesa Harris, 26, of the 200 E. Watauga, in one of the apartments. Police said Harris provided false information about the identity and whereabouts of the man involved, Demarcus Hightower, 30, also of 200 E. Watauga.

Hightower was charged with domestic assault. He was taken to the Washington County Detention Center where he was held on $1,000 bond. Harris was charged with false reporting and held in the detention center on $5,000 bond. Both were arraigned Thursday afternoon.