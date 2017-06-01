logo

Johnson City Police

Two charged following report of assault

Johnson City Press • Updated Today at 6:16 PM

Two people were arrested by Johnson City police on Wednesday afternoon after officers responded to a report of a woman being beaten by a man in the yard at 200 E. Watauga Ave.

According to a police department news release, officers located the woman involved, Jalesa Harris, 26, of the 200 E. Watauga, in one of the apartments. Police said Harris provided false information about the identity and whereabouts of the man involved, Demarcus Hightower, 30, also of 200 E. Watauga.

Hightower was charged with domestic assault. He was taken to the Washington County Detention Center where he was held on $1,000 bond. Harris was charged with false reporting and held in the detention center on $5,000 bond. Both were arraigned Thursday afternoon.

