Paid volunteer fire department funding approved by public safety committee

But it could be a little harder to squeeze the plan through the Budget Committee, an official indicated during discussion.

“We are having a lot of trouble getting the half-million dollars to put into this program,” County Mayor Dan Eldridge told the committee, while also lending his support for the plan. “What we’ve proposed is basically what Jonesborough (Fire Department) does.”

While Eldridge was comparing this plan to Jonesborough’s system of using full-time employees and paid reserve firefighters, the volunteer fire departments would not provide stipends for responders except for the two full-time positions.

It’s an effort to maintain some type of staffing at volunteer fire departments during the day, when many of the department volunteers are working their full-time jobs, said Charlie Baines, president of the Washington County Fire Chief’s Association and fire chief at the Nolichuckey Volunteer Fire Department.

The proposal does not provide funding for three other fire departments that serve portions of rural Washington County: Jonesborough, Piney Flats Volunteer Fire Department in Sullivan County, and Watauga Volunteer Fire Department, located in Carter County just a half mile past the Washington County line.

Watauga VFD Secretary Delisa LeFleur attended Thursday’s meeting and addressed the fact that her department wasn’t even considered to receive any funding in this proposal although Watauga provides service to Washington County residents. LeFleur noted that Watauga VFD is the primary responder to one of the county’s largest manufacturers and employers, Kennametal.

When LeFleur voiced her concerns, Eldridge said the county wouldn’t be able to put paid firefighters in Carter County until officials know how it will work at the six departments.

“I don’t know how you can justify that for Kennametal,” or residents, LeFleur said. “If I was a citizen in our fire district, I’d be calling all of you,” she said, referring to the 25 Washington County commissioners. She said Watauga provides emergency fire response to about nine square miles of Washington County. Last year the department responded to 48 calls in that area.

Committee Chairman Mike Ford said he’d be doing the same, referring to LeFleur’s comment about calling commissioners, but “we’ve got to start somewhere.”

The contribution Watauga VFD has made to fire protection wasn’t lost on the committee.

“I commend Watauga for what they’ve done. ... They’ve been a big help,” Baines said.

If the funding plan makes it to the full commission and is approved, it will provide $380,000 in payroll — divided by the six stations; $45,000 for worker’s compensation premiums; and $20,000 for Blackburn Childers & Stegall to administer the money, for a total of $445,000.