Happenings in your community

The Appalachian High Country was recognized in November as an American Viticulture Area by the Department of the Treasury and the Alcohol and Tobacco Tax and Trade Bureau.

The establishment of a defined area allows the use of appellations of origin on wine labels. This designation allows vintners to better describe the origin of their wines and to allow consumers to better identify wines they may purchase.

The grand opening kick-off celebration of the new AVA designation begins Friday, June 2, through Sunday, June 4, at four distinctive wineries.

The four wineries include Linville Falls Winery on U.S. Highway 221 in Linville Falls, North Carolina; Banner Elk Winery, off N.C. Highway 194 on Lee Gualtney Road in Banner Elk, North Carolina; Grandfather Vineyards & Winery in Foscoe, North Carolina; and Watauga Lake Winery, 6592 Big Dry Run Road, Butler.

Each of these wineries have special events planned during the weekend, with music, arts and crafts and more. On Saturday, June 3, the Watauga Lake Winery will be serving up wood-burning pizzas with Sangria and the Johnson County Cruisers will be showing off their vintage automobiles.

Friends of Archives cancel meeting

The Friends of the Washington County Tennessee Archives’ annual meeting scheduled for Saturday, June 3, has been canceled. It will be rescheduled for a later date.