Woman arrested after forcing her way into motel room

According to a Johnson City Police Department news release, Rhonda Morrison, 2378 Lakewood Drive, was charged after officers responded to a report on a disturbance at the 11E Motel, 3500 W. Market St.

Police said Morrison had allegedly told motel management that she knew one of the guests and that he had medical problems. She also said that he could be dying. After the room was unlocked by management to check the man’s wellbeing Morrison reportedly forced her way inside.

The occupant fled to the bathroom and locked himself inside. Morrison then locked herself in the apartment and attempted to force open the bathroom door. Police said Morrison was apprehended in the apartment and struggled briefly with officers.

She was being held in the Washington County Detention Center on $21,000 bond and she is set to appear in Washington County General Sessions Court on Tuesday.