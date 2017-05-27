Tennessee faces funding needs in battle against suicide

And according to the Tennessee Suicide Prevention Network, numbers from 2015 point to suicide’s being the third-leading cause of death for youth ages 10 to 19.

Every four days, on average, one person between 10 and 24 years old dies from suicide, while one Tennessean over the age of 45 commits suicide every day.

What could help Tennessee reduce those averages?

Resources.

Specifically, Network Executive Director Scott Ridgeway said the state needs more resources to research and prevent suicide.

“I think what would help would be more real-time data,” Ridgeway said in a telephone interview. “And we need to approach this (mental health) like physical health.”

Ridgeway said lack of resources is often a big problem for people without access to mental health services: the services simply aren’t there, or they can’t afford the services that are.

“If we’re really going to address the issue of suicide in Tennessee, we’ll need additional funding devoted to suicide prevention efforts,” Ridgeway said in a press release.

That need for resources is a particularly common occurrence for working-class Tennesseans, many of whom find it hard to pay their living expenses as it is.

“In a lot of the counties, there is a lack of resources,” Ridgeway said. “And a lot of insurance companies don’t have mental health coverage.”

“We need to pour more money into resources for mental health,” he added.

Last year, more than 114,000 people in Tennessee reached out to TSPN’s hotline seeking help.

According to Ridgeway, Tennessee has a growing problem with suicide among adolescents and preteens.

In 2015, the latest year in which state-specific figures are available, the number of suicide deaths per 100,000 Tennesseans surpassed the highest number from the previous year. In 2014, the state recorded 945 suicide deaths, with a rate of 14 per 100,000. In 2015, the rates rose to 15.6 per 100,000 — an 11 percent increase.

The rise in suicide among young people in Tennessee is particularly marked: in 2011, 33 people ages 10 to 19 committed suicide. In 2015, the number was 54, a 64-percent increase.

Ridgeway said suicide among the youth in particular is due to many factors, including social media exposure, which many have pointed out as a new platform for exposure to bullying and harassment. He added that other factors, such as economic hardships and unemployment, contribute to suicide rates among adults.

“What we're seeing with teens and young adults is much more exposure to social media,” Ridgeway said. “But another thing we also see with middle-age folks is that people just aren’t reaching out for help. Sometimes it is from employment problems, which can also be big stressors.”

Ridgeway says there’s another factor in the growing tide of suicide in Tennessee: The stigma associated with mental illness. Many Tennesseans just aren’t reaching out for the help they need, partly because of this, he said.

While he noted specific issues seen, Ridgeway emphasized the complexity of suicide, which often happens because of a mix of contributing factors.

“There is not one thing we can pinpoint that causes people to commit suicide,” he said. “It comes from a lot of different stressors.”

He said it is important to talk about those stressors, and encourages Tennesseans to begin the first step in preventing suicide — honest dialogue.

If you need immediate help and need to talk to someone, call 800-273-TALK

For non-emergency information on suicide prevention, contact TSPN at 615-297-1077 or visit its website at tspn.org, where you can find resources, data and facts pertaining to suicide prevention.