18th Blue Plum Festival to make a comeback

Festivalgoers will find a very different Blue Plum Festival this year, with organizers trying new tactics in an effort to erase last year’s difficult run.

The festival began in 1999 to increase awareness of downtown Johnson City, and since then has played out against an increasingly flourishing city center. However, last year the Blue Plum faced troubles: heavy rain put a damper on crowds, and the festival’s director was convicted of embezzlement.

But Blue Plum Organization Board of Directors President Tracy Johnson says the 18th festival — Friday and Saturday in Founders Park — will be a new and better event.

One colorful change in this year’s once-again-free festival will be a Chalk Art competition, with the sidewalks in Founders Park transformed into a concrete canvas for area artists of all levels.

The competition will have cash prizes for the top winner in four categories: grades five through eight, grades nine through 12, emerging artists and established artists.

“It’s the first time we’re bringing the chalk art event to Johnson City, and we thought it would be cool do it in the park,” Johnson said. “It’ll be fun to see what people come up with.”

If the chalk challenge isn’t different enough, the festival is also adding a silent disco to the roster of new events.

“We have a DJ, and there will be a tented area and headphones so you can hear the music and dance, Johnson said. “But when people walk by, they just see a bunch of people dancing to no music.

“It's a really fun element to have at a festival.”

The biggest new event of the year will be anything but silent: the headlining live broadcast of the Music City Roots program.

The program is a live weekly radio show from Nashville that explores the “roots and branches” of Americana, country and other genres. ETSU alumna Jill Andrews will also perform as a part of the broadcast Friday evening.

After the broadcast, David Mayfield Parade will perform as part of Friday’s lineup.

“David Mayfield Parade is a wonderful draw for the area,” Johnson said. “He has a pretty strong fan base here.”

On Saturday evening, musical entertainment will include another performance by Andrews followed by Nashville folk act The Wood Brothers. Other musical performances include Symphony Rags, The Rhythm Brewers, New Orleans Suspects, Ed Snodderly, Broomstix, Seth Glier, Momma Molasses, Shake It Like a Caveman, Jordan Copas and more.

With the 5K run and so many new additions and events happening at this year’s festival, organizers don’t know what kind of attendance to expect.

“We really don’t know what to shoot for,” Johnson said. “The entire event is free for the community this year, which we are really excited about, and we are bringing back the Ferris wheel from last year. Between the kids area and the two stages and food and art vendors, I would probably estimate several thousand people every night.”

Only half the festival was free last year, but Johnson says this year the festival is free for the community. The only fees will be the $5 wristband for alcohol sales, the Ferris wheel admission fee, food and drink and the $10 registration fees for the chalk competition and the 5K, which are due Monday.

Johnson credits the festival’s being mostly free to sponsors stepping up to support this year’s Blue Plum.

“Our organization is an all-volunteer led organization and we all work hard to gather corporate and community sponsors, but we’ve been really fortunate to have some amazing sponsor partners on board.”

In fact, the prospects for the festival are looking so good that Johnson and the rest of the Blue Plum Organization are hoping they can make a financial turnaround even with the festival being free.

“This year we have some debt from last year’s festival that we need to take care of,” Johnson said. “We have been working diligently to pay those debts off, so proceeds will go to paying that off. But secondly, any additional funds will go toward future events to help offset costs so we can keep things free and affordable for the community.”

Johnson maintains that the Blue Plum festival’s main goal still is based in helping the community.

The Blue Plum Organization uses the festival to showcase arts and music. This year they have performing arts, dancers, and even a circus act performing on Friday night. The organizers also like to bring in the fitness element, with the 5K.

“Our organization exists to invest in the downtown Johnson City area by bringing various cultural experiences,” Johnson said.

Like many organizations, Blue Plum has grown and changed.

The festival started and grew out of the ideas of business leaders who wanted to highlight the streets and businesses downtown. Now Johnson City’s downtown is growing, thriving and flourishing, so the Blue Plum leaders are creating events in the greater downtown area.

“I think [the festival] is going to be great,” Johnson said. “We have worked really, really hard and again there’s been an amazing team that’s pulled together to create the event. This year we really expect to exceed the community’s expectations in regards to having a really nice and well-rounded event for the entire community.”