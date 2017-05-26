A second chance for Texas Roadhouse pays off

Back in what my nephew charitably calls “olden times,” my dining partner and I stopped in for an early supper at Texas Roadhouse. My dining partner was just my date at that point in our relationship.

I was courting her the old-fashioned way.

First would be dinner, followed by a movie. Even better, a coworker gave me a good recommendation on Texas Roadhouse. Bubbling with anticipation, I was on my way to a great date, and, maybe, romance.

Our “olden times” date started to go downhill when we parked in front of Texas Roadhouse.

The outside of the restaurant was not swept or well-kept, especially along the walkway to the front door. Seeing this brought a comment from my date. Walking through the restaurant’s front door, the window’ glass was so smudged it looked like one big fingerprint.

Once inside, it took my date and me 10 minutes to get a table out of the inattentive hostess. Thankfully, the server took our orders without incident, but then the steak my date ordered arrived both late and cold. Of my meal, the less said the better.

To top it off, the movie we saw was just so-so, which put the final frost on our fiasco of a date.

Later, at the door, my date thanked me for an “interesting evening,” shook me by the hand, and that was that. Ever since then, I’d been fertilizing and tending to a fine, old-fashioned grudge against Texas Roadhouse for ruining my love life.

Well, it’s a long road that has no turning, as the hill-folk say.

The other day, my friend the Carnivore, recovered nicely from his bout with vegetarianism, invited my dining partner and me to dine with the Dieter and himself at, of all places, Texas Roadhouse. My dining partner, mindful of my feelings in the matter, told me not to ruin the evening and “just give ’em another chance.“

“One more chance,” I seethed, “Fine, we’ll just see how big a hash of things they can make this time around.”

As we arrived, I saw that Texas Roadhouse had its sidewalks swept and its front door window sparkling clean. Inside, the hostess was both attentive and persistent, even to finding us a table in a quiet and cozy corner. Our server Kenneth was equally attentive, seeing to our drinks and taking my appetizer order for a Texas Roadhouse “Cactus Blossom” onion ($5.99) for us all to munch on while deciding on our second and future courses.

My dining partner chose a double order of pork chops ($13.99) sided with a sweet potato and a salad of organic field greens. I wanted something light for my meal and settled on a cup of Texas chili ($2.99) as my second course, followed by the Chicken Critter Salad ($9.99) as my entree. The Dieter decided to get the Texas Roadhouse Road Kill ($9.99) with some steamed fresh vegetables and a salad. Smiling, the Carnivore ordered an eight-ounce sirloin steak ($11.99) with a loaded baked potato, more of the steamed veggies and a salad.

Kenneth had our entrees in front of us in a timely manner. I was very pleased with my cup of their hearty Texas chili, being both savory and just spicy enough to leave a nice heat finish. My entrée salad was a delight; sliced, deep-fried chicken tenders mixed with hard-boiled egg crumbles, bacon, cheddar and Jack cheese, tomato, all on a pile of cold organic greens with a squirt of ranch dressing for taste contrast.

My dining partner enjoyed her pork chops, each one boneless and done to a turn, and just right with some sweet potato on the same fork. Her salad was good, especially when drizzled with the house honey French dressing.

Tearing off the last petals of the cactus blossom onion made a good addition to the Dieter’s Road Kill, 10 ounces of ground beef cooked medium well, covered with sautéed onions, mushrooms and Jack cheese. With the cauliflower and broccoli in the steamed vegetables plus her green salad, our friend was getting her vegetables here.

Meanwhile, the Carnivore was putting on a magic show by making his sirloin steak disappear. It was fun watching his loaded baked potato, his broccoli and cauliflower vanish at about the same rate as the sirloin did. We all decided to emulate the Carnivore and leave dessert for another visit.

The dine-around bunch and I had a great time at Johnson City’s Texas Roadhouse, and both they and I will return there once again for exemplary service, great food and a good time.

As we were leaving, I quietly thanked my dining partner for telling me to give the restaurant a second chance.

“No big deal,” my partner said with a smile, “after all, I gave you one, remember?”

Texas Roadhouse

1808 N. Roan Street

Johnson City

283-4117

Mon - Thu 4 p.m. – 10 p.m.

Fri – Sat 11 a.m. – 11 p.m.

Sun 11 a.m. – 10 p.m.

Available on Facebook and social media

Credit cards accepted