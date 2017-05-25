Portion of Flatwoods Road closed

The road is closed approximately 3 miles northeast of U.S. Highway 19E and 5 miles southwest of the intersection of Forest Service Road 251.

There is no through traffic permitted at this time. The Forest Service is evaluating the damage, and a date for reopening the road has not been scheduled.

National forest visitors can still access Little Oak Recreation Area off NFSR 87 from U.S. Highway 421 and from Tenn. Highway 44 near Hickory Tree via County Road 2269 — NFSR 251.

For more information, call the Watauga Ranger District Office at 423-735-1500.