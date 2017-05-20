logo

Lost in the line of duty

Johnson City Press • Today at 7:16 PM

In conjunction with National Police Week, here is a list of local law enforcement officers who died in the line of duty:

Washington County Sheriff's Office

Deputy Robert T. “Felix” Thomason, 55, Sept. 10, 1970, heart attack

Johnson City Police Department

Officer James Smith, Dec. 3, 2007, motorcycle crash

Assistant Chief Thomas S. Church , Jan. 8, 1928, shooting

Chief George F. Campbell, Sept. 16, 1914, shooting

Officer Walter McPeak, June 23, 1910, stabbing

Elizabethton Police

Lt. Roscoe Franklin Russell, 36, May 5, 1956, vehicle pursuit

Unicoi County

Deputy Douglas Allen Arrowood, March 23, 1974, vehicle crash

Sheriff Blake H. Head, 43, Sept. 18, 1942, shooting

Deputy Frank Moore, 35, Jan. 30, 1922, shooting

Johnson County

Deputy Allen Richard Lipford, 28, Dec. 11, 1991, shooting

Investigator John Ralph Cunningham, 53, Jan. 15, 1986, heart attack

Deputy Ronnal Ralph Stanley, 24, Aug. 31, 1983, shooting

Deputy Conrad Franklin Bunton, 31, April 9, 1936, shooting

Sullivan County

Deputy Stephen Dwight Riner, 45, Sept. 30, 2001, vehicle crash

Reserve Deputy Barry Shelton, 40, Sept. 30, 2001, vehicle crash

Deputy Steve N. Mullins, 41, Nov. 22, 1995, vehicular assault

Sgt. Roscoe Teague, 56, May 30, 1995, heart attack

Deputy Glayton Mitchell Parker, May 31, 1990, shooting

Sgt. Arthur Carroll Lane, 42, March 20, 1981, vehicular assault

Deputy Hubert Webb, 25, April 13, 1925, shooting

Special Deputy Lee Eldridge, Dec. 25, 1907, shooting

Sullivan County Constable

Constable Bruce Barker, 29, May 20, 1938, shooting

Kingsport Police

Officer Ira H. Burgess, 48, June 13, 1950, shooting

Officer John E. Mills, 30, Sept. 7, 1940, shooting

Officer George W. Frazier, May 30, 1938, heart attack

Officer John F. Smith, 35, April 13, 1925, shooting

Officer J.M. Carmack, 41, June 25, 1919, shooting

Bristol Tenn. Police

Officer Mark Edward Vance, 30, Nov. 27, 2004, shooting

Officer Jackie Lewis Phillips, Oct. 1, 1988, vehicle crash

Officer Clarence Luther Maines, 25, Oct. 25, 1926, shooting

Officer Samuel Houston Childress, 33, Aug. 6, 1903, shooting

K9 Boris, Feb. 13, 1996, shooting

Greene County Sheriff’s Office

Sgt. Ricky Dale Coyle, 41, Sept. 25, 1995, shooting

Deputy Emerson Shelton, 51, Sept. 24, 1972, shooting

Deputy Marshall G. Rader, Jan. 14, 1967, vehicle crash

Deputy Thomas Melvin Ball, 52, June 28, 1942, assault

Deputy Thomas Hunter Rollins, 21, June 24, 1925, shooting

Sheriff William Henry Smith, 42, Oct. 9, 1908, accidental shooting

Greeneville Police

Sgt. John Lowery Freshour, Dec. 14, 1964, vehicle crash

Greene County Constable

Constable Beauford Rader, 48, Sept. 24, 1972, vehicle pursuit

