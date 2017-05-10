Hit and run crash leads to woman's arrest

Police would later learn that Velma J. McKeehan’s drivers license was revoked — since 1995 for a DUI conviction — and they later found her at her 800 Swadley Road residence.

The crash happened around 11:10 p.m. Tuesday in the parking lot between Legal Aid of East Tennessee and the Appalachian Regional Coalition of Homelessness. A Johnson City Police Department press release did not indicate where McKeehan had been prior to the crash.

Witnesses tried to confront McKeehan at the scene, but she drove away. When police found her at home, she denied that she was driving the minivan at the time of the crash. Officers used a photo line-up of potential suspects — which included a picture of McKeehan — for witnesses to view, and they identified McKeehan as the driver.

McKeehan was charged with leaving the scene of an accident, driving on revoked license 1st offense, and false reporting due to her misleading statements during the investigation. She was taken to the Washington County Detention Center, but has since been released on a $3,000 bond. She is scheduled for arraignment on the charges in Washington County General Sessions Court later today.