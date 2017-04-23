ETSU wins 11th straight SoCon tennis title

The Bucs edged Mercer 4-3 in the Southern Conference Championship on Sunday in Greenville, South Carolina, inside the Mickel Tennis Center at Furman University. The victory marks the 11th straight year the Bucs will make an appearance in the NCAA Tournament.

The SoCon tournament victory is ETSU’s tenth SoCon title, which is the third-most by any Southern Conference men’s tennis program.

“Today was a bittersweet day since ours girls team lost,” said SoCon Coach of the Year Ricardo Rojas. “However, I am happy for our guys, and the way they won today. I am extremely proud of both teams this weekend on how they competed and what they stand for. We have a great group of kids, and I am proud of both teams.”

The Bucs jumped out to an early 1-0 team lead as both the No. 1 and No. 2 flights for ETSU claimed a victory in doubles tennis.

David Biosca and Miguel Este defeated Stathis Tsiranidis and Fernando Guardia 6-2 to open the championship match. Diego Nunez and Robert Herrera sealed the team point for ETSU as the duo upended Sam Philp and Olivier Stuart 6-2 in the No. 1 flight. The Blue and Gold jumped out to a commanding 2-0 lead as Este defeated Guardia in straight sets – 6-2, 6-3. Biosca earned a key victory for the Bucs over Nicolas Guillon 6-2, 6-4 in the first flight.

Wenceslao Albin dropped the first set 6-4 to Tsiranidis, but fought back in the second set 7-5 to even the match. After finding his groove, Albin cruised past the Bear 6-0, which gave ETSU the victory.