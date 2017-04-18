Earth Day 2017: Volunteers needed throughout region

In Elizabethton, the group Carter County Proud will sponsor a Tweetsie Trail clean-up, beginning at 10 a.m. Saturday. Participants will carry awareness signs regarding the impact of trash while working to clean up the trail.

East Tennessee State University is celebrating Earth Month and has hosted a variety of events this month. The remaining activities include:

Today and April 26, Tweetsie Trail social rides, 5-8 p.m.

Thursday, local hiking on Buffalo Mountain and/or Rock Creek Falls.

Also on Thursday, free showing of the film Avatar, 8-11 p.m. at the ETSU Amphitheater.

Friday, Earth Day Celebration and Beautification, 1-3 p.m. The purpose of the event is to enhance the appearance of campus and show appreciation for the natural surroundings.

Friday, Pollinator Garden Planting, 1-3 p.m. at the Art Annex. Participants will assist in planting a pollinator garden at the annex.

Call the campus recreation office at 439-7980 for more information on any of the events.

The Willow Tree Coffeehouse will host a symposium — Climate Resilience in the Mountain Empire — featuring Anthony Flaccavento, a certified organic produce farmer with 25 years of hands-on experience in sustainable community development, will be the keynote speaker for this event. Flaccavento will begin a presentation at 2:30 p.m.

In conjunction with Saturday’s worldwide observance of Earth Day, the local Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints is inviting the community to join in a day of earth-friendly service projects in Johnson City and Unicoi.

Teams of volunteers from the city and town, ETSU, the local Boy Scout council and numerous churches, civic organizations and businesses will be beautifying parks beginning at 8:30 a.m. Kickoff ceremonies for the ninth-annual Day of Service will be held at 8 at the Unicoi Tourists Information and Visitors Center and at the Meredith Pavilion at Winged Deer Park.

Work assignments for volunteers of all ages and all skill levels will be available immediately following the ceremonies.

The Southern Appalachian Highlands Conservancy and other partnering agencies will host a garlic mustard pull Saturday at Roan Mountain State Park. Volunteers will pluck the invasive garlic mustard plant from the park and highly trafficked highways around Carver’s Gap and other conservation properties in the area.

The workday begins at 9:30 a.m., and the day’s schedule includes:

9:30-9:45 a.m. – Introduction, safety orientation, and group assignments. Volunteers will be briefed, divided into groups, and dispersed across the Park and along public roadsides to pull garlic mustard.

9:45 a.m.-1 p.m. — Work on pulling garlic mustard.

1-2 p.m. — Lunch and “weigh in” of bags of removed garlic mustard

Participants are asked to bring snacks, lunch and bottled water. Work gloves and trash bags will be provided. To aid in pulling the weed, participants may also bring a trowel for easier removal. Organizers advise participants to wear a hat and/or sunscreen, long pants, sturdy shoes and bring rain gear for the possibility of inclement weather.

More event information is available at www.appalachian.org/event/volunteer-work-day-garlic-mustard-pull-roan.

In Abingdon, Va., the 2017 Earth Day celebration — with the theme Energy: Use, Conservation, Efficiency and Green Alternatives — begins at 9 a.m. and runs through 1 p.m. at the Fields-Penn House on Main Street.

Admission to the event is free, and there will be approximately 60 groups providing information and activities. Some of those will be:

• A rain barrel worship where participants can make a rain barrel to take home. Registration is required for this event.

• Walk-through tours of the Mountain Empire Community College’s mobile solar powered energy system.

• A free Kids Zone with games and prizes, live music, a trash-to-treasure craft tent, educational displays, face painting and wildlife displays. Kids who bring the Earth Day flyer to the Sustain Abingdon table will receive a free “green” item.

• A food drive to benefit Second Harvest Food Bank. Bring in two cans of food and register for a chance to win one of three prizes — a recycling bin for your home or office, an Earthbox Container Gardening System, or a basket filled with gift certificates and merchandise from local businesses.

On Main Street near Arts Depot, there will be a free document shredding and a drop-off area for electronic waste (e-waste). Any item that has a power-cord or uses batteries is considered e-waste. E-waste includes but is not limited to laptop/desktop computers, CRT /LCD monitors, hard drives, modems, plug and play devices, printers/scanners, copiers, commercial telephone equipment, fax machines, power backups, power transformers, misc. electronic business equipment, wires, cables, circuit boards, video game systems, DVD/VCR players, microwave ovens, televisions, and small electronic household appliances.

Items with compressors like refrigerators, ACs and dehumidifiers will not be accepted. Other household hazardous materials — batteries, chemicals, petroleum products and fluorescent light bulbs — can be taken to MXI Inc.during their annual HHW event in May.

Visit www.sustainabingdon.com for more information about the Abindgon event.

The annual Cherokee Lake spring cleaning day is scheduled to coincide with Earth Day, and event organizer Donna Dunn is hoping that getting the word out early will help ensure a big crowd to help cover an area of nearly 30,000 acres.

Volunteers are asked to show up Saturday at one of the predesignated locations, or you can choose to clean up your own location any time that weekend. Volunteers with boats are particularly valuable. Volunteers from Hawkins County and other far eastern areas of the lake will be asked to meet at Linda’s Lakeside Marine 436 U.S. Highway 25E, Bean Station. Visit www.cherokeelakeusers.net for more information.