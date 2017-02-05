More Johnson City racers to be honored

Herman “Brownie” King and Paul Lewis will be honored along with the late Jess Potter at the Florida event.

King, who turned 83 on Tuesday, will receive the Pioneer Award at the Banquet at the Shores Resort And Spa. In addition, he and Lewis will be honored with a brick to be put down at the Old Bill France Garage.

This comes after the recent news that Potter, who died in 1981 at age 58, would be honored with the Red Vogt Mechanic Award.

King made 97 starts in the NASCAR Cup Series with a pair of top-five finishes in Potter’s cars. One of his best races came at Hickory in 1957 when he was fifth behind a cast of future NASCAR Hall of Famers — Lee Petty, Buck Baker, Rex White and Junior Johnson.

King had 27 top-10 finishes overall, although his greatest success came in the old NASCAR Convertible Series driving for Potter. He finished fifth, just one spot behind future seven-time NASCAR champion Richard Petty, in the 1959 Convertible point standings.

In his most notable Cup Series start at the very first Daytona 500, King drove a 1958 Chevrolet Convertible. Despite the lack of aerodynamics with the car’s roll bars sticking up in the wind, he qualified 28th out of 59 drivers for the race. He finished 33rd as the car fell out with engine troubles after 152 laps.

His final start in the Cup Series came in the 1961 Southeastern 500 at Bristol where he finished 18th, driving a Thunderbird.

Lewis, 84, is the only Tri-Cities area driver to ever win a NASCAR Cup Series race.

That happened at the 1966 Smoky Mountain 200 at Maryville’s half-mile dirt track where he held off future NASCAR Hall of Famer David Pearson for the victory.

Driving the No. 1 Plymouth, Lewis took the lead from Pearson on lap 137 and led the final 64 laps to win by a two-second margin.

He had great success fielding his own cars for that entire season.

Lewis had nine top-five and 14 top-10 finishes in 21 starts. It included a pair of top-five finishes at Bristol. He was second to Dick Hutcherson in the 1966 Southeastern 500 and he finished fourth in the Volunteer 500.

He excelled on the short tracks, although he did post a seventh-place finish on the 1 1/2-mile track at Charlotte.

Lewis had 14 top-five finishes for his career and nine times, he finished in the top three. It included finishing runner-up to Petty and placing one spot ahead of Pearson in a 300-lap race at Augusta, Ga., in 1967.

He also captured a pole position in Harris, N.C., in 1965 before ignition problems with his Ford ruined his day.

But, his overall numbers show 45 top-10 finishes in 114 starts. Despite racing mainly as an independent driver, he finished in the top 10 for 39.4 percent of the races entered. That is comparable to some of the top stars of today. For example, Dale Earnhardt Jr. has a 42.4 percent rate of finishing in the top 10.

In addition, Lewis was the long time track record holder at Bristol Motor Speedway, winning the pole in the 1972 Permatex 300 for the Late Model Sportsman series.