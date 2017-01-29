Perkins loves sharing passion for the game

The 36-year-old has coached at Happy Valley and Johnson County High Schools, coached on the college level at Emory & Henry and spent a year with Appalachian State University.

He is now venturing out in another direction, working with the National Pitching Association with a health-first, science-based program to help local athletes and teams. Perkins, whose operation is called Premier Pitching Plus, is the only guy in the NPA program in Northeast Tennessee. He is thankful for the opportunity and to work in the sport in a new capacity.

“God has blessed me with so many who have been so gracious toward me with their time and knowledge over the years,” Perkins said. “This NPA information helps cross t’s and dot i’s, answers a lot of whys. Youth leagues, middle school, high school, college, coaches, parents, I’m looking to bring value. The information is applicable for 7-year-olds to seniors in college.”

The program is for more athletes than just baseball pitchers.

Yes, the program was founded by former Texas Rangers and University of Southern California pitching coach Tom House. But, House has worked with other rotational athletes like Super Bowl winning quarterbacks Drew Brees and Tom Brady.

The program is certified by the Institutional Review Board which is made up of doctors, physical therapists and other medical personnel. The NPA Advisory Board has such luminaries as Dr. James Andrews, Nolan Ryan, Randy Johnson, Orel Hershiser and Brees.

Perkins, whose full-time job is a special education teacher at Hampton High School, is excited to be able to work with a variety of athletes.

“I have the ability to test not only pitchers, but all baseball players, softball players and football QBs to determine how hard they should be throwing and get them on a 6-8 week, in-season or off-season, health/velocity program,” he said. “I’m not presenting myself as some guru, but it’s got great information to help kids and coaches. The program is individualized for the students. It’s not a one-size-fits-all program.”

If an athlete wants to just go through the initial testing, that is an option as well.

Currently, Perkins is providing private pitching instruction at the Evolution Sports Complex in Elizabethton. But, he also is available to come on campuses and work with the players and coaches.

It’s a dream job from the standpoint that Perkins has always loved teaching the game of baseball and sharing his passion for it with others.

“I have always loved the game and I knew from the time I was 16-17 years old that I wanted to coach,” he said. “I’ve always been passionate about teaching the game and also learning about the game.

“I’ve been around so many good baseball men who have helped me. The more you learn, the more you realize what you didn’t know in the past. It’s just a continual process of learning more and getting better. But, I love helping kids learn through the game of baseball.”

He sees the work with the NPA very similar to his full-time job. He emphasized how important it is to build relationships whether on the diamond, on the field or in the classroom.

“When it comes down to it, coaching is teaching,” he said. “When you’re younger, you think more about accolades, the wins and losses. The older you get, the more you appreciate the relationships and you hopefully can make a positive influence on the students’ lives.”