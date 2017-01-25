Truex still not over losing title

The driver of the No. 78 Furniture Row Racing Toyota had the best season of his career in 2016 with four race wins including the Coca-Cola 600 when he led 392 of the race's 400 laps.

But going into the NASCAR Chase as a championship favorite, Truex was eliminated in the second round of the playoffs and ultimately ended up 11th in points.

"I don't think we're over it yet," the 36-year-old driver said at the Charlotte Motor Speedway Media Tour. "It's a good thing because we're hungry and determined to go out and get it this year. We worked hard last year and had a lot of great moments. But, we feel like we let it slip away from us. I guess you could say we're out for revenge this year and we're working hard to get our first championship."

Truex was one of the final four racing for a championship at Homestead in 2015. But, a switch from Chevrolet to Toyota and a technical alliance with Joe Gibbs Racing made the No. 78 team even more of a force in 2016.

Beyond the total domination at Charlotte in May, Truex also won another one of the sport's majors with the Southern 500 at Darlington. He picked up other wins at Chicagoland and Dover.

Truex, who will have a teammate with rookie Erik Jones this season, talked about working with the other Toyota teams.

"You try to use all the information and put it all together," he said. "Then, it's competition on the race track. We race each other as hard as we race everybody else on the race track and go for those wins. It is exciting to get a young, fresh perspective on a lot of things. For me personally with Erik being an in-house driver, it's time to give back to him like I've with veteran teammates in the past. I'm going to be the veteran driver for the first time in my career so that's a little exciting for me."

Truex's recent success has come with a relatively new crew chief, Cole Pearn. But, they've had the chemistry which is so hard to come by in sports.

"I've had more success with Cole than with anyone else," Truex said. "Since he was given the crew chief job on the 78 car, we just gelled and we've had this chemistry that has worked well for us. It's obviously a huge team effort, but a crew chief really leads the whole team from the way the cars are built back in the shop to leading the crew at the track. If we continue to stay together, we can get better."

It would be quite the chore to be better than last season when Truex led a career-best 1,809 laps. He hopes that tweaks to the points system announced on Monday by NASCAR will help him in pursuit of a first title.

"Everybody is excited about it and I know I am," Truex said. "Coming off a year like last year where we did a lot of great things, had a lot of bright spots, we could have gained a lot of bonus points which would have helped us in the playoffs. I'm sure there are some things we haven't foreseen, but I think it will be a benefit to our team."