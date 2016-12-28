COOKING ON DEADLINE: Chicken and Vegetable Stir-Fry

What to do, what to do..
What’s that I see? (Insert upbeat superhero music here.) A stir-fry on the horizon? (Insert hoofbeats.) Why, that’s just the thing.
This is fast, simple and immensely flavorful without being heavy.
CHICKEN AND VEGETABLE STIR-FRY WITH GINGER AND OYSTER SAUCE
Serves 4
Start to finish: 35 minutes
1 pound boneless, skinless chicken breasts, cut into 3/4-inch dice
1 teaspoon kosher salt, divided
1/2 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper
1 tablespoon cornstarch
2 tablespoon oyster sauce
1 teaspoon sesame oil
1/2 teaspoon sugar
2 tablespoons vegetable oil, divided
2 teaspoons minced fresh ginger
2 teaspoons minced garlic
1/2 pound sugar snap peas, trimmed and de-stringed
1 cup diced red bell pepper
8 ounces baby spinach
1/2 cup chicken broth
Hot cooked rice or quinoa to serve
In a large bowl, toss the chicken with about half of the salt, the pepper and the cornstarch until the chicken is well coated. Set aside.
In a small bowl, mix together the oyster sauce, sesame oil and sugar.
Heat a large skillet or wok, preferably nonstick, over medium high heat. Heat 1 tablespoon of the vegetable oil in the pan, then add the ginger and garlic and give a brief stir. Add the chicken and stir fry until it turns white, about 2 minutes. Transfer the partially cooked chicken to a plate with a slotted spoon.
Return the pan to medium high heat. Add the remaining tablespoon oil, then add the sugar snap peas and peppers and sauté for 1 minute. Then add the spinach by the handful and stir-fry until it wilts, adding more as the volume goes down, until all of the spinach is added and somewhat wilted. Add the chicken broth and bring to a simmer. Add the oyster sauce mixture, and return the partially cooked chicken to the pan. Simmer, stirring occasionally for another 2 minutes, until the chicken is cooked through. Serve over the hot rice or quinoa.
Nutritional information: Nutrition information per serving: 242 calories; 94 calories from fat; 11 g fat (1 g saturated; X g trans fats); 62 mg cholesterol; 578 mg sodium; 12 g carbohydrate; 3 g fiber; 4 g sugar; 23 g protein.
