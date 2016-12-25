Wellmont fundraiser for Miracle network a success

The third annual Night of Holiday Miracles, held Friday, Dec. 2, at MeadowView Conference Resort & Convention Center raised more than $125,000 for Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals. Wellmont has been the region’s Children’s Miracle Network affiliate for 30 years, and all money raised by this national charity in Northeast Tennessee and Southwest Virginia stays local.

Night of Holiday Miracles consisted of a variety of food and beverage tasting stations, an extensive silent auction marketplace and special entertainment from Sullivan South High School students, who performed dressed as elves.

The hotel’s ballroom became a festive holiday atmosphere filled with symbols of the season. During the event, attendees had the opportunity to bid on deluxe vacation packages at prestigious locations around the country and in Bermuda.

Hosted by the foundation, the evening was greatly enhanced through the presenting sponsorship of The Regional Eye Center and 36 other philanthropic companies that supported the event. Night of Holiday Miracles attracted 350 attendees.

“This was an outstanding evening and another example how our friends and neighbors make a positive difference in the quality of care we deliver children,” said Todd Norris, Wellmont’s senior vice president for system advancement and Wellmont Foundation’s president. “Their support will play a vital role in enabling us to put boys and girls on the path of healing, and we’re thankful for their recognition of the value of Children’s Miracle Network.”

Wellmont uses money raised by Children’s Miracle Network to purchase state-of-the-art equipment for the health system’s neonatal intensive care unit and pediatric and emergency departments, as well as to fund community partnerships that advance children’s health. Children’s Miracle Network funds were an important component of Wellmont’s recent expansion and relocation of the NICU at Holston Valley Medical Center.

Companies and individuals interested in sponsoring Night of Holiday Miracles or other Children’s Miracle Network activities held throughout the year can call the foundation at 423-230-8592. Donations to this charity can be made at any time via www.wellmontfoundation.org.

More information about Children’s Miracle Network is available at www.childrensmiraclenetworkhospitals.org.