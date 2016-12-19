Projects may influence city traffic patterns

Public Works projects:

• Seminole Drive (between Creek Drive and Forestdale Lane) — drainage improvements. Lane closures possible. Detours will be in place.

• Boone and West Market streets — installation of box culvert. One lane closed periodically.

Water/Sewer projects:

• Cash Hollow Road and Lakeview Drive — flood wall construction.

• Poplar Ridge and Webb Road (Piney Flats) — water line installation; lane closures.

• Dennis Drive near New Street — water line installation; lane closures.

• 1481 Cedar Rock Village — excavate manhole.

All work is weather permitting.