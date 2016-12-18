Elizabethton and the Twins are a winning combination

Now comes the hard part. Elizabethton leaders and front office officials with the Minnesota Twins must negotiate a long-term deal to keep the franchise in the city.

Key to reaching an agreement is a proposed $3.2 million upgrade to Joe O’Brien Field. Elizabethton officials are asking the Minnesota Twins to pay $600,000 of those renovations.

In an email to the mayor, Brad Steil, director of Minor League operations for the Minnesota Twins, stressed the one-year extension of rookie ball in Elizabethton was “only a temporary solution,” and his organization wants “to pursue a long-term facility solution to stay in Elizabethton.” He also said “the next 60 days will be critical to the future of the project.”

As Press Elizabethton Bureau Chief John Thompson reported in Thursday’s paper, Elizabethton leaders say a special task force is continuing to formulate recommendations for ways to make the Elizabethton Twins self-supporting and to improve the amenities at Joe O’Brien Field.

The Twins have played in Elizabethton for more than 40 years. It’s been a very special relationship for the city, local fans and the Minnesota Twins organization. Few cities as small as Elizabethton can boast of having a professional sports franchise.

The team has been very successful in Elizabethton, winning many Appy League titles in the process. The late Kirby Puckett began his Hall of Fame career in Elizabethton.

The Elizabethton Twins franchise has been been a model for other teams in the league when it comes to building community support. Players from the Twins routinely make appearances in churches and civic clubs. This community interaction helps to create a favorable buzz for the Twins both on and off the field.

It would be a mistake for the Minnesota Twins to walk away from the devoted fan base it has built in Elizabethton. It seems $600,000 is a small price for a major league franchise to pay to see that this special relationship continues for decades to come.