JCP Week in Review, December 16 - VIDEO

Scott reportedly admitted that he was angered and motivated by incidents of police shootings of African Americans, telling investigators "it's nothing personal, I'm just tired of seeing my people killed."

The first person in history to simultaneously serve as both a Johnson City and Washington County commissioner also made his mark Thursday when he was elected the city’s mayor.

David Tomita was elected by his peers in a 4-1 vote. Commissioner Jenny Brock, who made a concerted push for the spot, was unanimously selected as vice mayor. Brock cast the lone vote to serve as mayor.

Both Tomita and Brock joined the City Commission in 2013. Tomita, Johnson City’s former vice mayor, said he will turn in his resignation as a county commissioner when that body meets on Dec. 19. He will officially step down at the end of the month.

In national news, Dylann Roof was convicted yesterday for his attack on nine black church members who were shot to death last year during a Bible study. Roof hoped the slayings would start a race war or bring back segregation.

Instead, the single biggest change to emerge from the slayings that shocked the nation was the removal of the Confederate flag from the South Carolina Statehouse, where it had flown for 50 years over the Capitol or on the grounds.

For those of you who didn’t get tickets to the ETSU/Ut basketball game on the 22nd - you’re not out of luck.

East Tennessee State announced Thursday its men's basketball game with the University of Tennessee will be available on local and regional television.

The game, scheduled for 7 p.m. at Freedom Hall, will be televised in the Tri-Cities on WEMT. Fans in Knoxville will also be able to watch through an agreement with WVLT, which will air the game on its My VLT channel.