JCP Week in Review, December 9 - VIDEO

Millions of dollars worth of damage has been reported as the result of drought conditions that fed a disastrous fire that swept across the Smokey Mountains.

There were plenty of stories surrounding the fates of Gatlinburg staples and favorites as the main business corridor downtown was largely spared from the fires that blew into town from the nearby Great Smoky Mountains National Park on Nov. 28, killing 14 people, injuring another 176 and burning more than 2,400 buildings.

Authorities are now reporting that the fires were the result of arson perpetrated by two teenage offenders. For more on the ongoing investigation, follow the story in the Johnson City Press, or on johnsoncitypress.com.

Gatlinburg is welcoming visitors again, and the town is open for business - if you have the time and inclination, please visit and spend your holiday dollars with those in need.

In other news, a man took it upon himself to investigate a news story’s claim that Hillary Clinton was running a child sex ring from a pizzeria in Washington DC this week. From the basement. Of a building with no basement.

Edgar Maddison Welch, 28 of Salisbury, North Carolina, was arrested Sunday afternoon at Comet Ping Pong Pizza after firing a rifle inside the establishment and demanding to self-investigate a story he had read online accusing Clinton and her husband, the former President, of dealing in child prostitution.

Folks, you have our promise, our guarantee that we will never offer up “fake news” at the Johnson City Press. We will not write it, give it credence, or retweet it. Please, investigate the validity of your new source before believing what you read.

Some good news about our local VA hospital, as national rankings have been obtained and released.

The Mountain Home VA Medical Center in Johnson City has been rated as a four-star Veterans Affairs healthcare facility, based on more than two dozen measures of quality, ranging from hospital death rates to avoidable complications and patient satisfaction.

That places the James H. Quillen VA Medical Center among the best our nation has to offer, and miles ahead of the other VA facilities in the state, as the centers located in Memphis, Nashville, and Murfreesboro rated only one star each.

A major bipartisan hurdle was cleared this past week as the The President, Speaker, and Majority Leader all stepped forward to urge the passing of the 21st Century Cures Act.

As opioid addiction sweeps through our nation and the realization of treatment and treatment facilities becomes a hot topic, as it most certainly has in our region, our government is becoming more involved than ever in pushing for the creation of legislation to combat the ills of dependency. The 94-5 vote passed through the Senate quickly and resoundingly, moving the bill to the desk of President Obama, who will sign it into law, giving “Americans seeking addiction treatment the help they so desperately need.”

Senator Lamar Alexander spearheaded the legislation, and Sen. Bob Corker, who voted for the measure, released a statement calling the bill’s passage “a testament to Senator Alexander’s leadership that will help countless Tennesseans who are directly impacted by cancer, Alzheimer’s, mental illness, and opioid abuse.”

Along with funding for opioid treatment, the bill will also aim to shake up the FDA, hasten the approval of drugs and devices, and address the country’s mental health crisis through increasing the number of psychiatrists and psychologists.

In closing, stay safe and be careful this weekend. Temperatures are dropping, and we’ve seen our first signs of snow - Carter County Schools already let out early today. So, if it hits, drive safely and enjoy the weekend.