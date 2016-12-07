Lt.Col. John F. Shaw Van

John was a retired Lieutenant Colonel of the United States Air Force.

Preceded in death by his father, John Shaw Van.

Survivors include: his wife, Mary Shaw Van, of Piney Flats; his mother, Sannas Shaw Van, of Rochester, MN; and three sisters, Martha McArthur, of Fountain Hills, AZ, Melissa Tjeerdsma, of Sioux City, IA; and Nancy Kruse, of Englewood, CO.

A private memorial service will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to James H. Quillen VA Medical Center, Volunteer Services Office, Mountain Home, TN 37684.

