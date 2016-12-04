Cromer gives Bucs boost against Saints

Cromer came off the bench to score 21 points as East Tennessee State University’s basketball team shook off its second consecutive Division II opponent for an 85-57 victory over Limestone College Sunday at Freedom Hall.

Cromer, the third-leading scorer in the Southern Conference, was late for the team’s shoot-around on Sunday morning, causing Bucs coach Steve Forbes to bench him.

“If you’re one second late or two seconds or one minute, you’re not going to start,” said Forbes, whose team improved to 7-1. “I thought he handled it very well and we just move on. Those are the rules.”

It was the first time in 44 games at ETSU that Cromer was not in the starting lineup. The senior shooting guard came in averaging 18.9 points per game, third in the Southern Conference.

He entered the game after watching a few minutes from the bench and played 26 minutes.

“What happened in the team I want to stay within the team,” Cromer said. “He just said he wasn’t going to start me so I came off the bench to bring a lot of energy. I came in and just wanted to do what was best for my team.”

The Bucs led by as many as 16 points in the first half, but settled for a 41-30 halftime advantage.

The Saints cut it to 41-35 before Cromer nailed the first of his three consecutive 3-pointers that left the Bucs up 50-35.

ETSU’s biggest lead was 28 points in the closing minutes.

A.J. Merriweather added 11 points while Isaac Banks had 10 points, making all three of his field attempts and all four of his free throws

Cromer made 8 of 15 from the field, including 5 of 11 from 3-point range, and had four assists.

“It didn’t seem to affect him,” Forbes said of the brief benching.

The Bucs out-rebounded the Saints 46-26 and had 17 assists. Desonta Bradford had eight of the assists to go along with his eight points.

The Bucs were coming off a lackluster victory over another Division II team, Lees-McRae, and Forbes was determined not to let this one stay close for long.

“It wasn’t pretty,” Forbes said about practice over the last two days. “It’s my job to prepare our team to play and they weren’t, so I have to look in the mirror on that. I did a much better job myself, a sense of urgency. I thought we responded today in a much better fashion.”

Macoumba Kane led Limestone with 12 points, while Shaun Stewart added 11. The game counted as an exhibition for the Saints, who left Johnson City with their 6-1 record still intact.

The Bucs return to action on Saturday when they begin a three-game road trip at Dayton.