City schools at home in new maintenance facility; repurposed Langston plan in the works

Meanwhile, those wanting to preserve as much as possible of the former school also have been working with a local architect and city officials. Their hope is to bring a plan forward in January regarding programming at the school’s renovated gymnasium.

On July 21, city commissioners voted to move on a the $1.5 million industrial property off East Oakland Avenue and relocate the school’s maintenance operations.

The MINCO building was constructed in 1975, and has since undergone an HVAC overhaul. It has been empty for the past six years, but that is no longer the case.

“They gave us the key in September, and we moved in our spare time,” said Joe Barnes, Johnson City Schools director of maintenance. “We probably were completely in about one week ago. We were in a space that was not designed for what we do.”

Barnes said maintenance personnel order and receive supplies for the city school system, including everything from lighting to furniture and plumbing fixtures. All mowing and snow equipment also is stationed there, and staff is dispatched to various schools to perform a multitude of duties.

The new, roomy facility also is used as a repair shop for, not only maintenance equipment, but also machinery and ductwork used in schools.

“We’ve got everything here, and we’re trying to get organized,” said Ed Cobb, assistant director of maintenance. “As of right now, we’re calling it the Johnson City Schools Maintenance Center.”

The facility also is fitted with office space not previously enjoyed, and administrative personnel are now working in an upgraded environment. Cobb said individual schools HVAC controls and exterior lighting can be monitored and adjusted from computers at the new location.

“I think this will work out well for us,” he said. “We’re centrally located. We’re tickled.”

Dave Chupa, supervisor of instruction and facilities, said this week there are meetings planned with city officials, and there has been been discussion about there possibly being a sharing of equipment and personnel.

The MINCO property sits on more than 7 acres and includes the building, two loading docks, three bay doors and a 3,000-square foot office facility.

Michael Young, who was in the final graduation ceremony at Langston High School, a historic, all-black Johnson City school before integration in 1965, is among those wanting to preserve the school. Though the Langston Heritage Group no longer exists, the Langston High School Interest Group has become the “loosely-knit” assemblage of community members focused on preserving the school’s heritage, he said.

“Right now we’re in discussions with the City Commission,” Young said this week.

Tom Shanks with Shaw & Shanks Architects, said the Langston group has developed a plan for programming at the historical site.

“We’ve met with the group on several occasions, and we think we have a good grasp on their programs,” Shanks said. “I don’t want to get ahead of things, but I expect they will present the plan to the City Commission in January.

“The abatement is expected to be done by the end of the year,” Shanks said. “The gym was recently re-roofed, and the programming will involve the gym. The remembrance arch (with commemorative plaque), that corner of the building and the steps leading up to it will be preserved. Everything else will be demolished.”

Shanks also said he has been meeting with the city planning staff and other city officials throughout the process.

In August, the city budgeted $4 million to rehab the Langston site and move school maintenance to another location. The $1.5 million MINCO purchase left more than $2 million to complete these tasks.

That same month, the City Commission moved on the MINCO property. It also unanimously approved a $578,000 contract with Johnson City’s Construction Partners LLC for abatement, demolition grading and other works at the old former high school and maintenance center.

The next phase of work will include the remodeling and repurposing the remaining structures — a project likely to begin in spring, according to City Manager Pete Peterson. The plan includes repurposing the gymnasium. And when final programming is established for the remodeled gym, the architect will draw up the plans.

