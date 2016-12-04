5 more victims' names released in Gatlinburg wildfires

A news release on the Tennessee Emergency Management Agency’s website says they are among 13 people who died last week.

The statement released Saturday night says they include 34-year-old Constance Reed and her daughters, 12-year-old Chloe Reed and 9-year-old Lily Reed. Media outlets report Reed and her daughters were trying to escape the wildfires near their Gatlinburg home, and that Reed’s husband and their son were not at home at the time.

The statement also identified other victims as 85-year-old Edward Taylor and 59-year-old Bradley Phillips. Further details about them were unavailable.

More than 1,400 homes and businesses were damaged or destroyed.