Prosecutor shows history of road rage in first-degree murder case

Michael W. Young, 46, 4 Lambeth Court, appeared in Washington County Criminal Court on Friday for a motions hearing that ended up being reset. Several motions are pending in the case, including one on the admissibility of incident reports of road rage involving Young.

Assistant District Attorney General Erin McArdle told Criminal Court Judge Lisa Rice that the incident reports show a pattern with Young’s behavior. He was not charged in any of the incidents.

A Washington County grand jury indicted Young on a single count of first-degree murder in May. The shooting happened Feb. 16 at the intersection of Lambeth Drive and North Roan Street. Jose Mijares and his 14-year-old son, Jesus Mijares, had just left their residence on Lambeth Drive headed to a nearby Roadrunner for coffee when Young drove up behind them, then around them and cut in front of Mijares’ vehicle, according to the teenager’s testimony at a preliminary hearing in March.

Jesus Mijares testified that his father got out of the vehicle and approached the car ahead of them after they stopped at the stop sign on Lambeth Drive.