Memphis could owe more than $727K in police beating case

The city in September settled the civil case brought on behalf of the former University of Memphis players Dupree Lytle and Michael McDonald for $150,000.

The Commercial Appeal reports (http://memne.ws/2glT5Bx ) that the plaintiffs’ attorneys are seeking nearly $578,000 in fees, expenses and costs. The city argues the lawyers should get no more than $339,000.

The attorneys for the former players are celebrating the settlement as a victory against police brutality.

Internal investigators found the six off-duty officers had used excessive force on the night they were mourning the death of a fellow officer shot in the line of duty.

