Mother rescued from fire dies; daughter still in critical condition

A press release from the Elizabethton Police Department reported that Dana Keeling, 20, died, and Sara Keeling, 2, was still in critical condition after a fire at their apartment at 916C Pine Ridge Circle.

Elizabethton Fire Chief Barry Carrier said the victims were not burned, but suffered from smoke inhalation. Carrier said the fire call came in around 5:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Police Chief Jason Shaw said Wednesday that Keeling had called 911, telling dispatchers she and her daughter were trapped in their burning apartment and staying on the line until she lost consciousness.

Todd Montgomery, Blue Shift battalion commander, was the first firefighter on the scene, responding in about two and a half minutes after the call. He reported smoke and flames visible. Nine firefighters from all three fire stations were soon on the scene. Off-duty firefighters also reported for duty once they learned about the fire.

Keeling and her daughter were in the front upstairs bedroom of the two-story apartment. The first person to see the fire was April Bardo, who lives in an apartment across the street.

“I parked my car in the parking lot of their apartment and I had gone to the car to get some money,” Bardo said. “I saw no fire and smelled no smoke at that time. I went back across the street to my apartment and climbed the stairs to my second floor. I just happened to see something orange out the window and knew it was a fire.”

As soon as she saw the flames, she rushed back across the street but could not enter the apartment.

“It was just so hot,” Bardo said. She could hear her neighbor crying for help upstairs.

The heat also prevented firefighters from immediately entering the front of the apartment. Instead, they entered at the rear, but did not find anyone in the back bedroom.

Carrier said the flames broke out the downstairs front window. That opening provided plenty of oxygen for the fire as it burned its way up the wall. The firefighters were able to knock the fire down and fight their way to the second floor front bedroom, where the victims were found unconscious.

Bardo said the child was carried out by a firefighter. “She was as limp as a little ragdoll,” she said.

She said the mother was carried out and placed on a stretcher. The Carter County Rescue Squad was already in position and transported the two by ground ambulance.

Kelly Geagley, executive director of the Elizabethton Housing and Development Agency, said the other residents of the 916 apartment building were taken to the community room of the apartment complex, where they were made as comfortable as possible. Because it was near suppertime, food and snacks were brought in. He said Papa John’s delivered free pizza for the evacuees.

“This is a close-knit community and everybody stepped up,” Geagly said. Neighbors made plenty of offers to help and provide space in their own apartments until the residents of 916 could return to their own homes.

Geagley said there was no fire damage to the adjoining apartments. The fire department made sure the fire was out and smoke detectors were working before the neighbors were allowed back in their apartments Wednesday night.

Residents said there was a noticeable smell of smoke in the apartments. Geagley said the vents and fans in the attic had been turned on Wednesday night to draw out as much smoke as possible.

“We will work with the fire department and follow their recommendations on getting the smoke smell out,” Geagley said. He has not yet had the chance to see the burned apartment, but believed it would probably have to be rebuilt.

“Apartments can be rebuilt. Our thoughts and prayers are with the mother and her little girl,” Geagley said. He also commented on a prayer circle the firefighters had at the end of the emergency. He praised the firefighters and the officers for their compassion.

“Most of our firefighters have small children of their own and this is very difficult for them,” Carrier said. “We will schedule a critical incident stress debriefing to help them.”

Carrier said the fire started in the location around a couch. Information from police indicated the fire started with an unattended candle. The release said it appears to be accidental, but an investigation is ongoing.