Parks and Recreation Wall of Fame nominees announced

• Collins spent 20 of his 30 years with the city of Johnson City in the Parks and Recreation Department, as Keystone Recreation Center supervisor from 1986-95 and Legion Recreation Center supervisor from 1995-2000. He also served as volunteer coach for Keystone boys and girls in youth basketball for almost 20 years.

Collins earned the Friend of Recreation Wall of Fame Award in 1991, the Parks and Recreation Staff Support Award in 1999 and the Carver Wall of Fame Award in 2015. He currently serves as the Freedom Hall building manager.

• Knisely Jr. was a community servant and lifelong supporter of Parks and Recreation until his passing on Oct. 3. He served on the Bikeway/Greenway Board, Tree and Appearance Board, Board of Building Codes, Planning Commission and Friends of Buffalo Mountain Park.

An avid outdoorsman and bicyclist, Knisely – along with his friend Tom Dosser – was instrumental in the creation and design of Buffalo Mountain Park, he himself cutting and clearing most of the trails.

Knisely was also part of the early conception of the Tweetsie Trail. He was the design architect of the Johnson City/Washington County Veterans Memorial, located at Kiwanis Park.

• Williams, a lifelong resident of Johnson City, spent most of his life involved in recreational activities here. Williams taught school in the Johnson City system for 32 years. He spent 22 of those working part-time for Parks and Recreation.

He coached elementary boys and girls in basketball, softball, football and tennis and served as volunteer coach for high school and adult teams. He also worked as a scorekeeper, referee and official.

Williams served as a playground and gym supervisor at several facilities and was a dedicated concessions worker. He was active in the Legion Street Halloween Festival and wrote media releases for weekly wrestling matches at Legion Rec.