Judge rules in favor of Washington County in its lawsuit against Johnson City

Chancellor E.G. Moody issued a memorandum and order last week, ruling for Washington County in its lawsuit seeking back payment from the city for taxes collected since the city's voters approved liquor by the drink in 1980.

Washington County's suit seeks $3.4 million, money county officials say the city should have shared with the county's school system. The city, like other cities across the state including Kingsport and Bristol, has taken the position the revenue was generated inside the city, the city operates its own school system, and the money does not have to be shared.

The whole issue became a hot topic statewide a couple of years ago after Hamilton County filed a lawsuit against the city of Chattanooga, which wasn't sharing the liquor-by-the-drink tax revenues even though it had ceased to operate a city school system.

Moody's order was filed in Washington County Chancery Court on Oct. 27.

Earlier this year, Chancellor John Rambo, acting in Sullivan County Chancery Court, ruled against Sullivan County in its lawsuit seeking back payments of the same taxes from the cities of Kingsport and Bristol. Voters in both those cities approved liquor-by-the-drink referendums in the mid-1980s.

Neither Washington County nor Sullivan County has ever put the question of allowing liquor-by-the-drink to voters outside the cities.

Rambo, chancellor in Washington County Chancery Court, was appointed to hear the Sullivan County lawsuit after Moody and other judges recused themselves. Moody, chancellor in Sullivan County Chancery Court, was appointed to hear the Washington County case after Rambo and others there recused themselves.

Sullivan County is appealing Rambo's ruling, taking the case to Tennessee's Eastern Division Court of Appeals in Knoxville. No date has been set for the case to be heard.

Erick Herrin, the attorney defending Johnson City against the Washington County suit, said Monday that any decision to appeal Moody's order will have to be made by the Johnson City Commission, but it isn't yet time for that question to be answered.

Herrin said that's because Moody's order calls, in part, for an evidentiary hearing to be held to determine the actual amount of money the county would be awarded.

Until that hearing occurs, Herrin said, Moody's order technically isn't final and an appeal can't be filed until the order is final.

Herrin also represents Kingsport and Bristol on the issue in Sullivan County and in all is "familiar with" 14 such cases, including two others in the immediate surrounding area.

"It's the opposite of what has been ruled in any liquor-by-the-drink case to date," Herrin said of Moody's order.

Moody's order is the first to go in favor of a county over the cities, Sullivan County Attorney Dan Street said Monday.

Three judges have ruled against counties, including Rambo against Sullivan.

While Moody's ruling in the Washington County case has no immediate impact on the Sullivan County case, it could obviously have some value for the county "down the road" as its case heads to the Court of Appeals, Street said.

Moody's 21-page order rehashes the history of the issue, statewide and local, and seems to rely heavily on how courts attempt to resolve statutory ambiguity.

The argument between counties and cities over the tax has hinged on whether state legislators intended for the liquor-by-the-tax revenue generated inside cities that had approved liquor-by-the-drink to be used for school systems solely within that city or shared with school systems across the whole county, as county property taxes are, based on average daily attendance.

As the issue has unfolded, some supporters of the cities’ long-held practice of not sharing the liquor-by-the-tax revenues have pointed out that the tax is actually collected and distributed by the state — and questioned if the law's intent was for the revenue to be shared, why wasn't it divvied up by the state like sales tax revenues from the get-go, or why didn't the practice catch the eye of an auditor at some point?

The Tennessee General Assembly attempted to clean up the language of the law after the issue became a statewide topic with the Hamilton County/Chattanooga case.

According to Moody's order, in 2014 state law was amended to change the law for one year to allow a city that operates its own school system to retain all the revenue in question, but after July 1, 2015, "the statute reverted back to the original language that the proceeds, realized by the liquor-by-the-drink sales, are distributed in the same manner as the county property tax for schools is distributed."

Moody also points out Washington County, while not having liquor-by-the-drink per se, does derive some liqour-by-the-drink revenues from private clubs operating in the county — and the county has been sharing that money with the city's school system.

The same was not true in Sullivan County. Sullivan County had never shared the revenue it received from private clubs selling liquor-by-the-drink.

Moody cites as case fact that Johnson City's population is a minority within the county: "There are approximately twice as many residents in Washington County as in Johnson City."

In his conclusion, Moody states "it is well settled law that public education in Tennessee is a state function, not a county or municipal function. The purpose of that policy is clear and it is the only way to ensure that all students within the state receive essentially equal education benefits and opportunities. It is especially true in this case since the county residents probably contribute more liquor-by-the-drink taxes than the city residents."